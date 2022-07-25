Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.89% to Settle at $105.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.95 per barrel, or 1.89% to $105.15 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 61.32% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 41.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.02% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.37 or 35.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1517ET