Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.91% This Week to Settle at $122.01 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.29 per barrel, or 1.91% to $122.01 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $10.46 or 9.38% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $1.06 or 0.86%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.57 or 1.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 4.66% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 87.19% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 67.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.48% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $44.23 or 56.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1509ET