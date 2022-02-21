Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.98% to Settle at $95.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.85 per barrel, or 1.98% to $95.39 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.42 or 2.60% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 56.92% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 46.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 20.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.70% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.61 or 22.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1503ET