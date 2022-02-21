Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.98% to Settle at $95.39 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.85 per barrel, or 1.98% to $95.39 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.42 or 2.60% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 56.92% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 46.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 20.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.70% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.61 or 22.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1503ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.66% 96.3 Delayed Quote.21.59%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.64% 777.7881 Delayed Quote.17.50%
WTI 1.26% 93.92 Delayed Quote.21.54%
All news about WTI
03:04pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.98% to Settle at $95.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
01:06pU.s. crude oil futures rise more than $2 to $93.16 a barrel…
RE
01:06pBrent crude oil futures rise more than $2 to $95.93 a barrel…
RE
11:13aBrent moves according to Ukraine and Iran developments
08:00aChevron seeks to sell equatorial guinea oil and gas assets -sour…
RE
07:39aLibya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield
RE
07:30aFunds flirt with most bullish CBOT soy views since late 2020 -Braun
RE
07:25aIndia expects fuel demand to grow 5.5% in the next fiscal year
RE
07:13aIran, Qatar sign bilateral cooperation deals as Raisi eyes improved Gulf ties
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish