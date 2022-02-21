Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.98% to Settle at $95.39 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.85 per barrel, or 1.98% to $95.39 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up $2.42 or 2.60% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Up 56.92% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021
--Rose 46.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Up 20.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 34.70% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 4.58%
--Year-to-date it is up $17.61 or 22.64%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
