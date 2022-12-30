Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:26 2022-12-30 pm EST
80.32 USD   +2.23%
03:41pEquity Markets on Course for Worst Year Since 2008
MT
03:36pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:23pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 10.45% This Year to Settle at $85.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 10.45% This Year to Settle at $85.91 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March (new front month) delivery gained $8.13 per barrel, or 10.45% to $85.91 this year


--Up for two consecutive years

--Up $34.11 or 65.85% over the last two years

--Largest two year net gain since year end 2010

--Largest two year percentage gain since year end 2017

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is down $2.05 or 2.33%

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down $28.90 or 25.17% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the second quarter of 2020

--This month it is up 48.00 cents or 0.56%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up $1.41 or 1.67%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $9.81 or 12.89% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up $2.45 or 2.94%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 32.87% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 10.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 41.19% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1522ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.7.34%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.03% 731.8306 Real-time Quote.7.30%
WTI 2.14% 80.315 Delayed Quote.4.25%
