  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:53 2022-10-07 pm EDT
92.53 USD   +4.08%
04:04pCanada Stocks Brief: Among Sectors, Materials Was Down 3.8% and Financials Down Near 2.4%; But Energy Was Up About 0.15% On Higher Oil Price
MT
04:03pPepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
03:56pU.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 15.01% This Week to Settle at $97.92 -- Data Talk

10/07/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $12.78 per barrel, or 15.01% to $97.92 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $11.77 or 13.66% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Today it is up $3.50 or 3.71%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $9.96 or 11.32% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 23.49% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.18% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 18.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.14 or 25.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.23% 97.82 Delayed Quote.20.18%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.28% 829.9073 Real-time Quote.20.04%
WTI 4.15% 92.514 Delayed Quote.17.93%
