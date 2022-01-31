Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 17.27% This Month to Settle at $91.21 -- Data Talk

01/31/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $13.43 per barrel, or 17.27% to $91.21 this month


--Largest one month gain since May 2009

--Largest one month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up $20.64 or 29.25% over the last two months

--Largest two month gain since June 2008

--Largest two month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up 12 of the past 15 months

--Today it is up $1.18 or 1.31%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.87 or 2.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014

--Up 61.86% from its 52-week low of $56.35 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Rose 61.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 15.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.56% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $13.43 or 17.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1518ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.73% 89.46 Delayed Quote.16.77%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.76% 759.0647 Delayed Quote.13.81%
WTI 0.60% 88.35 Delayed Quote.15.94%
