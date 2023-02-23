Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.00% to Settle at $82.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.61 per barrel, or 2.00% to $82.21 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 35.76% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.03% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 17.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.72% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.70%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.70 or 4.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

