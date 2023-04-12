Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.01% to Settle at $87.33 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $1.72 per barrel, or 2.01% to $87.33 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.15 or 3.74% over the last two sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 29.33% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 19.68% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 19.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 19.68% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 40.22% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.48%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.42 or 1.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1505ET