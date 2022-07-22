Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:13 2022-07-22 pm EDT
94.55 USD   -1.72%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $2.04 per barrel, or 2.02% to $103.20 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Today it is down 66.00 cents or 0.64%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $4.15 or 3.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 19.36% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 58.33% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 39.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.42 or 32.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 103.05 Delayed Quote.36.58%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.02% 838.0435 Real-time Quote.27.90%
WTI -1.76% 94.529 Delayed Quote.31.96%
All news about WTI
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.14% This Week to Settle at $94.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pTSX BRIEF : Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Down Near 110 Pts With Energy Players Winded ..
MT
02:43pWTI Crude Falls Again on Weak Gasoline Demand, Higher Supply and Recession Worries
MT
02:38pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.65; Settles at US$94.70 per Barrel
MT
01:24pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Rising Friday
MT
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
01:06pBaker Hughes Rig Count Data
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish