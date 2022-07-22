Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $2.04 per barrel, or 2.02% to $103.20 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Today it is down 66.00 cents or 0.64%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $4.15 or 3.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 19.36% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 58.33% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 39.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.42 or 32.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1516ET