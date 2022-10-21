Advanced search
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.04% This Week to Settle at $93.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pGoldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence
RE
03:15pVenezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.04% This Week to Settle at $93.50 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.87 per barrel, or 2.04% to $93.50 this week


--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $1.12 or 1.21%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 26.94% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.76% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.99% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.30%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.72 or 20.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1519ET

