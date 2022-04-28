Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $107.59 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $2.27 per barrel, or 2.16% to $107.59 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.27 or 5.15% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 15.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.24% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 56.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.81 or 38.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1507ET