WTI
Delayed  -  04/28 03:05:43 pm EDT
104.92 USD   +2.99%
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $107.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pColgate-Palmolive May Have to Cut 2022 EPS Guidance On Inflation, FX Headwinds, RBC Says
MT
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $3.5034 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $107.59 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $2.27 per barrel, or 2.16% to $107.59 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.27 or 5.15% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 15.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.24% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 56.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.81 or 38.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1507ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.37% 107.518 Delayed Quote.34.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.54% 915.9159 Real-time Quote.34.93%
WTI 3.60% 104.922 Delayed Quote.35.29%
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish