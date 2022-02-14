Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.16% to Settle at $96.48 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $2.04 per barrel, or 2.16% to $96.48 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.07 or 5.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 29, 2014

--Up 58.71% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 52.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.95% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.70 or 24.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

02-14-22 1510ET