Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.22% This Week to Settle at $85.57 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $1.86 per barrel, or 2.22% to $85.57 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.31 or 1.51%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Off 33.14% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.45% from its 52-week low of $69.88 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $7.79 or 10.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

