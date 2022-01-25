Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.24% to Settle at $88.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.93 per barrel, or 2.24% to $88.20 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of $88.44 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 58.83% from its 52-week low of $55.53 hit Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

--Rose 57.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $88.44 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 11.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.62% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 13.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.42 or 13.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

