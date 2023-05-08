Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained $1.71 per barrel, or 2.27% to $77.01 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.68 or 6.47% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 37.68% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 6.47% from its 52-week low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 27.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.68% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.47% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 47.28% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $8.90 or 10.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

