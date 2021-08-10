Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.30% to Settle at $70.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.59 per barrel, or 2.30% to $70.63 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 88.55% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 58.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.46% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 38.25% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.65% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.83 or 36.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

