Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.48% to Settle at $77.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $1.89 per barrel, or 2.48% to $77.99 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 39.06% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.05% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 46.61% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.00 cents or 0.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1533ET