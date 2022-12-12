Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:32 2022-12-12 pm EST
73.39 USD   +2.10%
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
03:34pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.48% to Settle at $77.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.48% to Settle at $77.99 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $1.89 per barrel, or 2.48% to $77.99 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 39.06% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.05% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 46.61% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.00 cents or 0.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1533ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.66% 78.21 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.45% 666.1284 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
WTI 2.11% 73.388 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
All news about WTI
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
03:34pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.48% to Settle at $77.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:20pCanadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook
RE
03:17pUS Expected to Fall Into 'Mild' Recession in 2023 First Half, Pressuring Corporate Earn..
MT
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.21% to Settle at $2.0810 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.26% to Settle at $2.9685 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.03% to Settle at $73.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pCuba forecasts only slight growth rise as crisis grips island
RE
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Rises For the First Time in Seven Session as Supply Worries Dominate
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish