Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.50% to Settle at $82.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.02 per barrel, or 2.50% to $82.70 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $6.60 or 8.67% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 35.38% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.63% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 43.39% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.92 or 6.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1514ET