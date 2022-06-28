Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $117.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.89 per barrel, or 2.51% to $117.98 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $7.93 or 7.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 7.81% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 81.01% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 57.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 49.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $40.20 or 51.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1512ET