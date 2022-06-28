Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:47 2022-06-28 pm EDT
111.65 USD   +1.14%
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $117.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.55% to Settle at $3.9351 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.73% to Settle at $4.1994 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.51% to Settle at $117.98 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.89 per barrel, or 2.51% to $117.98 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $7.93 or 7.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 7.81% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 81.01% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 57.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 49.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $40.20 or 51.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1512ET

11:25aU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
10:23aEIA Says Wednesday's Weekly Oil Report to Include Delayed Data
DJ
04:15aBHP Expects to Spend US$4 Billion on Emissions Reduction to 2030, Executive Says
DJ
02:55aSSE, Equinor to Buy 1.2GW Saltend Gas-Fired Power Station in GBP341 Million Deal
DJ
06/27Murphy Oil Names Paul Vaughan as Controller
MT
06/27US Stocks Begin Week Lower as Yields Climb With Crude Futures
MT
