Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.63% to Settle at $86.27 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained $2.21 per barrel, or 2.63% to $86.27 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 32.59% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.26% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.94% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.59%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.49 or 10.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1511ET