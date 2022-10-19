Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:55 2022-10-19 pm EDT
85.53 USD   +1.98%
04:08pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as global hopes for peak inflation fade
RE
04:07pU.S. Senate panel advances bill to rein in OPEC+ over oil output cut
RE
03:41pSector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.64% to Settle at $92.41 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $2.38 per barrel, or 2.64% to $92.41 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 27.79% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.18% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.74% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.63 or 18.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1508ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 92.05 Delayed Quote.17.97%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.21% 770.7243 Real-time Quote.15.90%
WTI 2.08% 85.533 Delayed Quote.11.31%
All news about WTI
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
