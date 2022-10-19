Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.64% to Settle at $92.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $2.38 per barrel, or 2.64% to $92.41 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 27.79% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.18% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.74% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.63 or 18.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

