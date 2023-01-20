Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:53:33 2023-01-20 pm EST
81.74 USD   +0.91%
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
03:48pCommunication Services Mega Caps Boost Equities
MT
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.76% This Week to Settle at $87.63 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $2.35 per barrel, or 2.76% to $87.63 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $9.06 or 11.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $1.47 or 1.71%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.65 or 3.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 31.53% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.15% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.58% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 40.01% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.72 or 2.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.59% 87.67 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.59% 746.2137 Real-time Quote.0.47%
WTI 0.91% 81.735 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
All news about WTI
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
03:48pCommunication Services Mega Caps Boost Equities
MT
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:40pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower, Pressured by Canadian D..
DJ
03:04pArgentine government, farm exporters seek relief from historic drought
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.45% This Week to Settle at $2.6454 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.48% This Week to Settle at $3.4668 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.82% This Week to Settle at $81.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches fifth straight weekly gain as equities rally
RE
02:54pTRADING UPDATES: RM Infrastructure investment manager buys shares
AN
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish