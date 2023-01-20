Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.76% This Week to Settle at $87.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $2.35 per barrel, or 2.76% to $87.63 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $9.06 or 11.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $1.47 or 1.71%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.65 or 3.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 31.53% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.15% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.58% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 40.01% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.72 or 2.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1510ET