Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.76% to Settle at $82.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.21 per barrel, or 2.76% to $82.20 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.16 or 4.00% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 35.77% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.18% from its 52-week low of $75.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Rose 9.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 43.73% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.42 or 5.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1519ET