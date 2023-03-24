Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.77% This Week to Settle at $74.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $2.02 per barrel, or 2.77% to $74.99 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 92.00 cents or 1.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.70 or 2.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 39.32% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 2.77% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 37.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.97% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.77% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 48.67% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.61%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.92 or 12.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1514ET