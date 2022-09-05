Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.92% to Settle at $95.74 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained $2.72 per barrel, or 2.92% to $95.74 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.38 or 3.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.02% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 32.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.46% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $17.96 or 23.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

