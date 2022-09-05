Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  02:29 2022-09-05 pm EDT
88.83 USD   +0.65%
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.92% to Settle at $95.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pArgentina to hasten rate hike after 'soy dollar' FX move, source says
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.92% to Settle at $95.74 -- Data Talk

09/05/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained $2.72 per barrel, or 2.92% to $95.74 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.38 or 3.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.02% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 32.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.46% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $17.96 or 23.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-05-22 1517ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 95.16 Delayed Quote.19.80%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.71% 791.6605 Real-time Quote.19.59%
WTI 0.65% 88.827 Delayed Quote.17.09%
