WTI
05/26 03:09:04 pm EDT
114.07 USD   +2.97%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.96% to Settle at $117.40 -- Data Talk

05/26/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained $3.37 per barrel, or 2.96% to $117.40 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up $8.29 or 7.60% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 28, 2021 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.12% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 69.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 48.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.63% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $39.62 or 50.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.69% 117.41 Delayed Quote.45.92%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.81% 972.2564 Real-time Quote.42.86%
WTI 2.99% 114.073 Delayed Quote.46.73%
