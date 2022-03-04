Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 25.49% This Week to Settle at $118.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $23.99 per barrel, or 25.49% to $118.11 this week

--Largest one week percentage gain on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 11, 1991)

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $24.57 or 26.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending May 8, 2020

--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $7.65 or 6.93%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013

--Up 94.29% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 70.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 49.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.15% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $40.33 or 51.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1522ET