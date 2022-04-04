Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.01% to Settle at $107.53 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $3.14 per barrel, or 3.01% to $107.53 today

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 15.98% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.02% from its 52-week low of $62.15 hit Monday, April 5, 2021

--Rose 73.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.15% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.39% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $29.75 or 38.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

