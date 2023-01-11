Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.21% to Settle at $82.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $2.57 per barrel, or 3.21% to $82.67 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.10 or 5.22% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 35.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.21% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.77%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.24 or 3.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

