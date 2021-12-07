Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.23% to Settle at $75.44 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.36 per barrel, or 3.23% to $75.44 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $6.57 or 9.54% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 12.69% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.46% from its 52-week low of $48.84 hit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

--Rose 54.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.69% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 47.66% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.36% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $23.64 or 45.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

