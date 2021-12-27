Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.23% to Settle at $78.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.46 per barrel, or 3.23% to $78.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 9.03% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.54% from its 52-week low of $50.86 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 54.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.03% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 53.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.19% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.80 or 51.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1508ET