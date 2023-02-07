Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:43:54 2023-02-07 pm EST
77.45 USD   +3.64%
01:17pU.S. crude output to rise in 2023, while demand to stay flat -EIA
RE
01:00pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.33% to Settle at $83.69 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 03:16pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $2.70 per barrel, or 3.33% to $83.69 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.75 or 4.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 34.61% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.97% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 7.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.10% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.52% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $2.22 or 2.58%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1515ET

