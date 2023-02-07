Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.33% to Settle at $83.69 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $2.70 per barrel, or 3.33% to $83.69 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.75 or 4.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 34.61% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.97% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 7.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.10% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.52% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $2.22 or 2.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

