Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.56% This Week to Settle at $76.14 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 03:31pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.62 per barrel, or 3.56% to $76.14 this week

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 71.00 cents or 0.92%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.88% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.71% from its 52-week low of $50.86 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 48.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.88% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.88% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.34 or 46.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1530ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.07% 75.88 Delayed Quote.46.23%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.23% 652.2561 Delayed Quote.44.73%
WTI 0.90% 73.715 Delayed Quote.51.65%
All news about WTI
08:15aCOMMODITIES BRIEF : Brent Crude Down 0.9% at Near US$76.15; Nat Gas F Jan22 Down 22.4% at ..
MT
07:04aBMO on Canada's Outlook Next Year Amid Omicron
MT
05:03aRussia says Europe missing out on gas with Nord Stream 2 delay
RE
04:59aBrent crude futures down by $1 to $75.85/bbl
RE
03:47aKorea Electric Power to Build Subsea Transmission System in the UAE
MT
03:05aShanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023
RE
02:29aBajaj Consumer Care Launches New Hair Oil
MT
01:14aOil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/23Australian shares wind down for Christmas on a positive note
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish