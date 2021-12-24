Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.56% This Week to Settle at $76.14 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.62 per barrel, or 3.56% to $76.14 this week
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 71.00 cents or 0.92%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 11.88% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 49.71% from its 52-week low of $50.86 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
--Rose 48.45% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.88% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 49.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 47.88% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 7.89%
--Year-to-date it is up $24.34 or 46.99%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-24-21 1530ET