Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.63% This Week to Settle at $76.18 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.67 per barrel, or 3.63% to $76.18 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up $10.65 or 14.66% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 5, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 62.00 cents or 0.82%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.37 or 1.83% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

--Up 103.36% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 85.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 49.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.85% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.38 or 47.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

