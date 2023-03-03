Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:36:49 2023-03-03 pm EST
79.79 USD   +2.30%
03:49pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Back Away Slightly from Midday Highs
MT
03:46pServices Sector Data Buoy Equities
MT
03:41pFactbox-Willow oil and gas project in Alaska sparks green opposition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.63% This Week to Settle at $85.83 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $3.01 per barrel, or 3.63% to $85.83 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $2.83 or 3.41% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $1.08 or 1.27%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $3.38 or 4.10% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Off 32.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 27.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.68% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.26% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 8.00 cents or 0.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1518ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.84% 85.82 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.32% 730.8093 Real-time Quote.-1.35%
WTI 2.31% 79.791 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
All news about WTI
03:49pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Back Away Slightly from Midday Hig..
MT
03:46pServices Sector Data Buoy Equities
MT
03:41pFactbox-Willow oil and gas project in Alaska sparks green opposition
RE
03:38pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower
DJ
03:35pShell's Unit Shell Saylum Completes Withdrawal From Joint Venture in Russia
MT
03:32pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:32pShell completes withdrawal from Salym project in Russia
AN
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.63% This Week to Settle at $85.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pBrazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers
RE
03:11pWall Street stocks power higher as Treasury yields and dollar ease
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish