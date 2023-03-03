Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.63% This Week to Settle at $85.83 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $3.01 per barrel, or 3.63% to $85.83 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up $2.83 or 3.41% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up $1.08 or 1.27%
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up $3.38 or 4.10% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
--Off 32.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Down 27.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.68% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 10.26% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 41.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is down 8.00 cents or 0.09%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 1518ET