WTI
Delayed  -  03:54 2022-08-23 pm EDT
93.58 USD   +3.07%
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:35pICE REVIEW : Canola Adds Little More to Monday's Spike
DJ
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.88% to Settle at $100.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.88% to Settle at $100.22 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $3.74 per barrel, or 3.88% to $100.22 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 21.69% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.52% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 41.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.39% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.44 or 28.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.44% 100.12 Delayed Quote.22.79%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.51% 844.001 Real-time Quote.23.18%
WTI 3.08% 93.576 Delayed Quote.20.50%
All news about WTI
03:10pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.45% to Settle at $2.9330 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.74% to Settle at $3.8419 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.74% to Settle at $93.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pPan Orient Energy Shareholders Approve Sale of the Company and Spin Out of Holdings Out..
MT
01:50pArgentina prepares to restrict imports amid foreign exchange shortage -source
RE
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral