Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.88% to Settle at $100.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $3.74 per barrel, or 3.88% to $100.22 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 21.69% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.52% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 41.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.39% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.44 or 28.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1514ET