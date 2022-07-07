Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:56 2022-07-07 pm EDT
102.38 USD   +4.10%
03:58pUS ECONOMICS : Job Creation Cools in June But Jobless Rate Expected to Stay at 2-Yr Low
MT
03:53pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs amid Thursday Rebound in Commodity Prices
MT
03:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.93% to Settle at $104.65 -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $3.96 per barrel, or 3.93% to $104.65 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 60.56% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 41.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.36% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $26.87 or 34.55%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.02% 104.19 Delayed Quote.28.08%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.99% 890.6393 Real-time Quote.29.45%
WTI 4.13% 102.375 Delayed Quote.34.26%
