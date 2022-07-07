Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.93% to Settle at $104.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $3.96 per barrel, or 3.93% to $104.65 today
--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 11, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 60.56% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 41.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 32.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 28.36% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $26.87 or 34.55%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-07-22 1512ET