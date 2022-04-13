Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.96% to Settle at $108.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $4.14 per barrel, or 3.96% to $108.78 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $10.30 or 10.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 15.00% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.07% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 63.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.53% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $31.00 or 39.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

04-13-22 1517ET