Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.17% to Settle at $78.12 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $3.13 per barrel, or 4.17% to $78.12 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 36.79% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 30.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.06% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 46.52% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.79 or 9.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

