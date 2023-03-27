Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:41:54 2023-03-27 pm EDT
72.84 USD   +4.63%
03:51pBank Stock Rally Helps Push Broader Equity Markets Higher
MT
03:49pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:43pICE Review: Prices Higher as Funds Want Out of Short Positions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.17% to Settle at $78.12 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $3.13 per barrel, or 4.17% to $78.12 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 36.79% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 30.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.06% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 46.52% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.79 or 9.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.54% 77.59 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 4.25% 661.7881 Real-time Quote.-13.18%
WTI 4.63% 72.837 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
All news about WTI
03:51pBank Stock Rally Helps Push Broader Equity Markets Higher
MT
03:49pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:43pICE Review: Prices Higher as Funds Want Out of Short Positions
DJ
03:43pWall St equities gain, Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease
RE
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.17% to Settle at $78.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.70% to Settle at $2.6842 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.79% to Settle at $2.7704 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.13% to Settle at $72.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pCanadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges
RE
02:54pEqtec wins French contract, Union Jack revenue boost
AN
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer