Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.32% to Settle at $123.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $5.10 per barrel, or 4.32% to $123.21 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $12.75 or 11.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Friday, June 6, 2008

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, April 5, 2012

--Up 102.68% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 80.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 56.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.66% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $45.43 or 58.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1512ET