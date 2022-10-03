Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.37% to Settle at $88.86 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. (new front month) delivery gained $3.72 per barrel, or 4.37% to $88.86 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 30.57% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.03% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.17% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $11.08 or 14.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1513ET