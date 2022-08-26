Log in
WTI
2022-08-26
93.05 USD   +0.06%
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pNigeria releases $265 mln for outstanding airline ticket sales
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 5.51% This Week to Settle at $2.8513 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $4.27 per barrel, or 4.41% to $100.99 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $1.65 or 1.66%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 21.09% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 46.64% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 38.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.87% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.21 or 29.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1513ET

