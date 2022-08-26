Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $100.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $4.27 per barrel, or 4.41% to $100.99 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022
--Up four of the past six weeks
--Today it is up $1.65 or 1.66%
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 21.09% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 46.64% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 38.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 27.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 30.87% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 8.20%
--Year-to-date it is up $23.21 or 29.84%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1513ET