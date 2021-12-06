Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.58% to Settle at $73.08 -- Data Talk

12/06/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $3.20 per barrel, or 4.58% to $73.08 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.21 or 6.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 15.42% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.78% from its 52-week low of $48.79 hit Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

--Rose 49.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.42% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 43.04% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $21.28 or 41.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1514ET

All news about WTI
03:18pOil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.58% to Settle at $73.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pOil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks
RE
03:05pDollar up against safe havens as risk sentiment improves on Omicron news
RE
03:04pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Energy Up 1.9% on Higher Oil; Financials Up 1% As Investors Con..
MT
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.63% to Settle at $2.0433 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.47% to Settle at $2.1712 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.87% to Settle at $69.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTSX BRIEF : Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up About 250 Pts or 1.2%; Higher Oil Prices a..
MT
02:49pEXTREME WEATHER MAY POSE RISK TO POW : ISO New England
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish