Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.58% to Settle at $73.08 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $3.20 per barrel, or 4.58% to $73.08 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.21 or 6.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 15.42% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.78% from its 52-week low of $48.79 hit Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

--Rose 49.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.42% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 43.04% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $21.28 or 41.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1514ET