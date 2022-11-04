Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.12% This Week to Settle at $98.57 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery gained $4.80 per barrel, or 5.12% to $98.57 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $6.94 or 7.57% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $3.90 or 4.12%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 22.98% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.12% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 19.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.52% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.79 or 26.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

11-04-22 1511ET