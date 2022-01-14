Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.27% This Week to Settle at $86.06 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $4.31 per barrel, or 5.27% to $86.06 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $12.54 or 17.06% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week gain since the week ending May 22, 2020

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $1.59 or 1.88%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Off 0.39% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 57.19% from its 52-week low of $54.75 hit Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Rose 56.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.09% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.28 or 10.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1515ET