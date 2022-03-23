Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.30% to Settle at $121.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $6.12 per barrel, or 5.30% to $121.60 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 4.99% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 96.29% from its 52-week low of $61.95 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 88.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 53.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 20.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $43.82 or 56.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

