Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.48% to Settle at $68.75 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $3.57 per barrel, or 5.48% to $68.75 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 83.53% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 52.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 34.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.94% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.95 or 32.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1518ET