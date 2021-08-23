Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.48% to Settle at $68.75 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $3.57 per barrel, or 5.48% to $68.75 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021
--Snaps a seven session losing streak
--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021
--Up 83.53% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 52.34% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021
--Up 34.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 52.94% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 9.93%
--Year-to-date it is up $16.95 or 32.72%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-23-21 1518ET