Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 50.15% This Year to Settle at $77.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $25.98 per barrel, or 50.15% to $77.78 this year
--Largest one year gain since year end 2009
--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2016
--Up four of the past six years
--The average price for the year was $70.95
--This quarter it is down 74.00 cents or 0.94%
--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020
--Snaps a four quarter winning streak
--This month it is up $7.21 or 10.22%
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021
--Up 11 of the past 14 months
--This week it is up $1.99 or 2.63%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up $4.26 or 5.79% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down $1.75 or 2.20%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
--Off 9.98% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 52.24% from its 52-week low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Rose 50.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.98% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 52.24% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 46.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1528ET