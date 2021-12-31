Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 50.15% This Year to Settle at $77.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $25.98 per barrel, or 50.15% to $77.78 this year

--Largest one year gain since year end 2009

--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2016

--Up four of the past six years

--The average price for the year was $70.95

--This quarter it is down 74.00 cents or 0.94%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a four quarter winning streak

--This month it is up $7.21 or 10.22%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is up $1.99 or 2.63%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $4.26 or 5.79% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down $1.75 or 2.20%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

--Off 9.98% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 52.24% from its 52-week low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 50.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.98% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 52.24% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

