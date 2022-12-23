Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.17% This Week to Settle at $83.92 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $4.88 per barrel, or 6.17% to $83.92 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $7.82 or 10.28% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $2.94 or 3.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 34.43% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.28% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 10.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 42.55% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.77%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.14 or 7.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1523ET