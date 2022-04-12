Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.26% to Settle at $104.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $6.16 per barrel, or 6.26% to $104.64 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 18.24% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.35% from its 52-week low of $63.67 hit Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Rose 64.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.37% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.86 or 34.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

